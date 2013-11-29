Learn the secrets of game cinematic techniques in the new 3D World

3D World 177 gathers together artists from the world's leading video game and cinematic studios, including MPC, Axis Animation and Naughty Dog, to discover the CG storytelling techniques that are driving the next generation of video games.
The issue's cover artist is Efgeni Bischoff, whose modelling work for Killzone: Shadow Fall has impressed. Inside the artist discusses going from bedroom artist to head-hunter pro.
Plus, this issue 3D World joins Prime Focus and Framestore behind the scenes on Gravity, uncovering how the head-spinning VFX was created.
The issue's tutorials feature ZBrush character modelling for games, real-time workflow tips, creating photorealistic cloth in Cinema 4D and casting shadows in Cineware for After Effects CC.
Every issue comes with free video tutorials and assets via The Vault, an exclusive digital delivery system. This issue we're pleased to offer an eight-hour tutorial course from Digital Tutors: Character Creation for Games in ZBrush and 3ds Max.
Features this issue:
Director's Cut
The future of video game cinematics
Beyond Belief
Performance capture with Quantum Dream
Artist profile
Efgeni Bischoff shares his techniques
Centre of Gravity
VFX secrets from Prime Focus and Framestore
This month's tutorials
ZBrush training
Reimagine a video game character
Cinema 4D training
Add photorealistic cloth to scenes
Fundamentals
Create models for video games
Animation tips
Real-time modelling art tips
Cineware for After Effects CC training
Learn to cast shadows using Cineware
3ds Max tutorial
Create a realistic car paint finish
On test this issue:
- VRayforC4D 1.8DEM
- Creative Essence: Creatures
- Armari Magnetar M32-SW1200
3D World 177 is on sale now in these editions:
- Printed magazine via My Favourite Magazines and good newsagents (on sale in 4-6 weeks' time outside the UK)
- Newsstand for iOS edition via the 3D World Magazine app
- Google Play edition
- Kindle Fire HD edition via the Amazon Appstore app
- Zinio edition
- Nook edition