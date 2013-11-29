Learn the secrets of game cinematic techniques in the new 3D World

3D World 177 gathers together artists from the world's leading video game and cinematic studios, including MPC, Axis Animation and Naughty Dog, to discover the CG storytelling techniques that are driving the next generation of video games.

The issue's cover artist is Efgeni Bischoff, whose modelling work for Killzone: Shadow Fall has impressed. Inside the artist discusses going from bedroom artist to head-hunter pro.

Plus, this issue 3D World joins Prime Focus and Framestore behind the scenes on Gravity, uncovering how the head-spinning VFX was created.

The issue's tutorials feature ZBrush character modelling for games, real-time workflow tips, creating photorealistic cloth in Cinema 4D and casting shadows in Cineware for After Effects CC.

Every issue comes with free video tutorials and assets via The Vault, an exclusive digital delivery system. This issue we're pleased to offer an eight-hour tutorial course from Digital Tutors: Character Creation for Games in ZBrush and 3ds Max.

Features this issue:

Director's Cut

The future of video game cinematics

Beyond Belief

Performance capture with Quantum Dream

Artist profile

Efgeni Bischoff shares his techniques

Centre of Gravity

VFX secrets from Prime Focus and Framestore

This month's tutorials

ZBrush training

Reimagine a video game character

Cinema 4D training

Add photorealistic cloth to scenes

Fundamentals

Create models for video games

Animation tips

Real-time modelling art tips

Cineware for After Effects CC training

Learn to cast shadows using Cineware

3ds Max tutorial

Create a realistic car paint finish

On test this issue:

VRayforC4D 1.8DEM

Creative Essence: Creatures

Armari Magnetar M32-SW1200

