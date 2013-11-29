Topics

Learn the secrets of game cinematic techniques in the new 3D World

Featuring insights and workflow tips from the industry's biggest studios, the new issue of the world's best-selling magazine for CG artists is out now!

3D World 177 gathers together artists from the world's leading video game and cinematic studios, including MPC, Axis Animation and Naughty Dog, to discover the CG storytelling techniques that are driving the next generation of video games.

The issue's cover artist is Efgeni Bischoff, whose modelling work for Killzone: Shadow Fall has impressed. Inside the artist discusses going from bedroom artist to head-hunter pro.

Plus, this issue 3D World joins Prime Focus and Framestore behind the scenes on Gravity, uncovering how the head-spinning VFX was created.

The issue's tutorials feature ZBrush character modelling for games, real-time workflow tips, creating photorealistic cloth in Cinema 4D and casting shadows in Cineware for After Effects CC.

Every issue comes with free video tutorials and assets via The Vault, an exclusive digital delivery system. This issue we're pleased to offer an eight-hour tutorial course from Digital Tutors: Character Creation for Games in ZBrush and 3ds Max.

Features this issue:

Director's Cut
The future of video game cinematics

Beyond Belief
Performance capture with Quantum Dream

Artist profile
Efgeni Bischoff shares his techniques

Centre of Gravity
VFX secrets from Prime Focus and Framestore

This month's tutorials

ZBrush training
Reimagine a video game character

Cinema 4D training
Add photorealistic cloth to scenes

Fundamentals
Create models for video games

Animation tips
Real-time modelling art tips

Cineware for After Effects CC training
Learn to cast shadows using Cineware

3ds Max tutorial
Create a realistic car paint finish

On test this issue:

  • VRayforC4D 1.8DEM
  • Creative Essence: Creatures
  • Armari Magnetar M32-SW1200

3D World 177 is on sale now in these editions:

