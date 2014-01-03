Slice your senses with this beautiful abstract animation

When you're experiencing creative block, sometimes the only thing to get you out of the slump is to get lost in another world. This animation from Russian artist and designer DXMIQ has combined colour and shape to create a stunning trip for the senses.

Sliced sees a variety of different 'forms' sliced in half to reveal something entirely new inside. It's a wonder to see these forms take on new shapes - becoming abstract and undeniably beautiful.

DXMIQ uses his token grey palette for the background, bringing forth the neon colour scheme and ensuring the shapes and colours take centre stage. Fluid and simplistically beautiful, this animation showcases an almost organic tendency to motion graphics.

See more videos from DXMIQ over on his website.

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Have you created an animation that you'd like us to share? Let us know in the comments box below!