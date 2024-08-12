DreamWorks artist reveals fascinating early character animations

Check out early iterations of Puss in Boots and more.

Early vs finished Puss in Boots animation
(Image credit: Dreamworks/Adrien Soyty Liv)

DreamWorks is responsible for some of the most famous animated franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar and Trolls, all featuring incredibly polished 3D animations. But an animator for the studio has revealed a fascinating look at some of their early iterations.

Adrien Soyty Liv has taken to X to share several examples of individual shots they animated for DreamWorks films, offering a tantalising glimpse at early animations and character design work for the likes of Puss in Boots and more. 

