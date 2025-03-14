"We wanted to talk about AI and its relationship to art" – how we made 2025’s VES Student Award-winning animation Pittura

Contributions from

Titouan Lassere, one of the film's co-directors, explains how it was made.

Pittura, a short film made at ArtFX
(Image credit: ArtFX)

The annual Visual Effects Society Awards, announced on 11 February, celebrate the best VFX of the past year in film, TV, games, commercial and beyond. But one of its highlights is the award for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project. Sponsored by Autodesk since its inception, the award throws a large spotlight on the stars of the future and does a good job of making the best 3D software and the best animation software accessible.

This year’s winners are the team behind Pittura, an ambitious and emotive short film exploring the relationship between humans and AI through the lens of art. Set in an alternative Renaissance period, Pittura brings together a talented painter fighting Parkinson’s disease and a robot striving towards a new level of personal expression. The effects work includes scenes that are sometimes epic, sometimes intimate and small.

Richard Hill
Richard Hill

Richard is an editor and journalist covering technology, photography, design and illustration. He was previously editor at the magazines 3D World, Mobile Computer User and Practical Web Design, as well as deputy editor at Mac Format and commissioning editor at Imagine FX. He is the author of Simply Mac OS X.

