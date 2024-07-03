“Creativity can be spontaneous”: Designer David Airey shares a career’s worth of insights

In his book Identity Designed: The Process, David Airey offers up lessons he’s learned through his career to guide designers through navigating their own work.

Photograph of book cover for Identity Designed: The Process by David Airey
(Image credit: David Airey)

Graphic designer David Airey has become something of a go-to expert in the world of branding and design. He has worked with a broad range of clients on all aspects of brand identity, and has launched two design-themed websites – Logo Design Love, and Identity Designed – both of which resulted in publishing deals for books that have gone on to be released worldwide.

We’ve availed ourselves of David’s wealth of knowledge before too – he was one of the experts we polled for our rundown of the best simple logos. As such, we were excited to learn more about his upcoming book, Identity Designed: The Process, a holistic examination of the entire journey of design, which David separates into four key stages: research, strategy, design and implementation. The book includes insights into David’s own career, as well as illustrative case studies from top design studios. He agreed to share with us a few of the lessons learned along the way…

Jon Stapley

Jon is a freelance writer and journalist who covers photography, art, technology, and the intersection of all three. When he's not scouting out news on the latest gadgets, he likes to play around with film cameras that were manufactured before he was born. To that end, he never goes anywhere without his Olympus XA2, loaded with a fresh roll of Kodak (Gold 200 is the best, since you asked). Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting. 

