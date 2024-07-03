“Creativity can be spontaneous”: Designer David Airey shares a career’s worth of insights

One of the first design-related websites I paid attention to was Noisy Decent Graphics, the online journal of designer Ben Terrett. He shared some stellar advice many moons ago, as relevant today as it was back then, so it’s included in the book with a relevant sample project or two.

“As a designer, if you’re asked to put some handwriting in a brochure document, do it for real. Do not use a handwriting font. (How can you have a handwriting font, anyway?) Write the text out, and scan it in.

“If you need some distressed type, then print the type out, screw it up, photocopy it, re-screw it up, re-photocopy it, and so on, and so on. Distress it for real. Do not use a distressed font.

“If the client asks for a brochure in the style of a scrapbook, then make a scrapbook and scan it in. Page by page. Do not use Photoshop layers.

“If the job needs some chalk-writing on a blackboard, then do it for real.

“Sure, all this takes a lot more time (and therefore costs more money), but it will look a million times better. It will make you think about the thing you are designing, and good people will be able to tell you’ve done it for real. And they will appreciate that.

“It’s not just designers — ad agencies need to do it, too. Actually, the good ad agencies are very good at it. For example, if you need to chuck some coloured balls down a hill, then chuck some coloured balls down a hill. Don’t just CGI it. If you need to make a six-foot pencil, then make a six-foot pencil. Don’t just enlarge it in the editing suite.

“And if you’re not convinced, then take a look around. There are millions of examples of handwriting fonts, photoshopped 3D text, and models comped onto dodgy backgrounds. Don’t do it. Always do it for real.”

I love that advice. An appropriate case study in the book is Pentagram’s work for the Moholy-Nagy Foundation. Born in Hungary, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy was a renaissance man — a skilled artist, photographer, filmmaker, and writer. He was also a professor at the Bauhaus School in Weimar, and after the Second World War he was invited to move to Chicago to establish the Chicago School of Design, a radical design school that was known as the “New Bauhaus.”

Moholy-Nagy’s legacy of design led his daughter Hattula Moholy-Nagy to establish the foundation in 2003. The aim is to foster the artist’s legacy by conducting research on his life and work and by developing new programs, affiliations, and partnerships.

Pentagram followed the mindset and methods the artist used in his portfolio. Moholy-Nagy was known for his experimental photographs with light, referred to as photograms, and these directly informed the design team’s craft-based approach. A set of typographic forms were created by hand in the studio using a series of projections made with light and water. These intriguing letterforms are the basis of the fluid identity.