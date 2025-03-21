“I wanted to blend sci-fi elements with ordinary, mundane aspects of life” – how this concept artist created a sci-fi model reinventing the everyday

3D art of the week: Anthony Brault.

Anthony Brault 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Anthony Brault)

Anthony Brault is a concept artist from Ottawa, Canada. His piece ‘Funicular’ is a personal project inspired by the mundanity of waiting for a bus. Anthony used Plasticity for the modelling and Blender for the final renders, along with Substance 3D Painter and Photoshop.

Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

