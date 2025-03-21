“I wanted to blend sci-fi elements with ordinary, mundane aspects of life” – how this concept artist created a sci-fi model reinventing the everyday

Anthony Brault is a concept artist from Ottawa, Canada. His piece ‘Funicular’ is a personal project inspired by the mundanity of waiting for a bus. Anthony used Plasticity for the modelling and Blender for the final renders, along with Substance 3D Painter and Photoshop.

Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

(Image credit: Anthony Brault)

Anthony says: For this project, I wanted to try to blend sci-fi elements with ordinary, mundane aspects of life today. So I drew inspiration from perhaps one of the most boring experiences of all; waiting for the bus in Ottawa, my hometown. A lot of life is made up of these unremarkable moments, so I feel like there’s something very relatable about them.

The clay render of Anthony’s model (Image credit: Anthony Brault)

I modelled the majority of the funicular in Plasticity. It’s a great software to experiment endlessly with Booleans and bevels. After adding textures in Substance 3D Painter, the model was rendered in Blender using Cycles.

Check out Anthony’s ArtStation.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.