3D illustrations bring the glory of nature to life

The colours were inspired by Cravents' daughter

Experimenting with 3D designs can often bring a whole new dimension to illustration. This project entitled 'Dreamy Nature' was a personal illustration series created by Columbian creative Robinsson Cravents; recreating situations and emotions with a positive underlining.

"In my childhood I was a big dreamer," Cravents explains. "I wanted to know the high Alaska mountains, walk into the conifers, fish some salmon... dreams are dreams but I often mind myself still in them."

The colours of the characters were inspired by a shirt of Cravents' small daughter. The elegance and tranquillity portrayed through these images brings a whole new experience to 3D illustration and with Cravents working on more creations for the series, we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

See more work from Robinsson Cravents over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Download the best free fonts

Adobe Photoshop CS6 hands-on review

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Have you got a project that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments box below!