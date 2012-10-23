3D typography in layered wax

This awesome typographic-led work is by New York-based artist and designer Keetra Dean Dixon. At first glance, we wondered how on earth she managed to carve this type so perfectly out of stone before disocvering it has in fact been moulded from multiple layers of wax and coloured with acrylic paint.
Dixon has been created these pieces, in collaboration with fellow artist, partner and studio buddy JK Keller, since first being commissioned for a wax work, 'Become', in 2009 for the US Presidential Inauguration.
Since then, the duo have created many more pieces, including 'Throughout' and 'And Yet', the latter of which is currently available to purchase online.
You can find out more about the process behind Dixon's layered wax type in the latest issue of 8 Faces magazine.
Liked this? Read these!
- What is typography? Learn the basic rules and terms of type!
- The 40 best free fonts for designers
- Download free fonts: 20 great resources