How this 3D artist added a realistic touch to his DreamWorks-inspired character using ZBrush and Maya

3D art of the week: Shuhang Li.

(Image credit: Shuhang Li)

Shuhang Li is a 3D artist from Chengdu, China. His character ‘Plant Pterosaur’ is inspired by the movie How to Tame Your Dragon. He used ZBrush for the model and Maya for the forest setting, as well as Arnold, Substance 3D Painter, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop.

If you’re inspired by this artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

