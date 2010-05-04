Add 3D depth to 2D images

In this tutorial we'll create a surreal mixed-media scene, learning how to 'wrap' elements together using Layer Masks and Clipping Masks to create the branch effect shown in the main image.

We'll blend 2D and 3D, primarily by integrating 3D objects into a 2D composition to diversify that design and add punch. I'll also cover how to shade, light, colour and composite a surreal environment that includes 3D components in Photoshop.

This can be quite a tricky technique, so we'll work through each phase of the process, enabling you to apply the effect to your own images. The 3D objects have been pre-rendered in Cinema 4D and are in the support files.

