Dazzling Christmas commercial for Cartier

In the last few years, renowned French jeweller and watchmaker Cartier has become well known for its epic, cinematic-style commercials. In March this year, the company released animated spot L'Odyssée de Cartier, which has been viewed over 16 million times on YouTube. And if the quality of the luxury brands latest project 'Winter Tale' is anything to go by, it's going to be just as popular.

The new holiday campaign celebrates Christmas with an ethereal animation featuring baby panthers playing hide and seek in a snow-laden forest. The kittens then take the viewer on an interactive journey up a Christmas tree, revealing a selection of precious objects for him and for her that can be clicked on and viewed along the way.

We have to say, Paris-based creative studio Unit Image, which specialises in 3D animation and VFX, did an amazing job bringing this latest Cartier tale to life.

French creative studio created the entirely CG spot for luxury brand Cartier

What do you think of Cartier's new animated spot? Let us know in the comments box below!

Like this? Read these!