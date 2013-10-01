3D artist of the day: Davide Franceschini

Voodoo Doll by Davide Franceschini

Every day on Creative Bloq we'll be profiling a 3D artist and their work. Today we chat to Davide Franceschini. He's an Italian graphic designer specialising in 3D art, currently working for a society called Vi.So. Virtual Solution in Milan, where he holds the role of graphic area manager.

Q: How did you break into the industry?

I started eight years ago while attending the European Institute of Design. My 3ds Max professor helped me break into industry.

Q: What first inspired you to become a 3D artist?

I've always been fascinated by drawing and graphics. When I started studying industrial design my love has grown primarily during my study I've discovered some 3D modelling software, which helped me realise all my ideas.

Q: Where do you draw inspiration from?

From everything that surround me - people in my life and everyday objects.

Q: What's your favourite animation?

For sure Pixar's Monsters Inc. When I first saw it I've been impressed from the technical quality of Sulley's fur. At that time a similar form was unimagined, the story was very nice too and Boo was my favourite character.

Q: What's your favourite film?

There are many movies I could mention, a very beautiful I've seen several times is Mathieu Kassovitz's La Haine (1995).

Q: What advice do you have for aspiring 3D artists looking to break into the industry?

This is a good question! I can say just what I'm doing but I can't assure you that is the right way! Today, the graphics market, especially the Italian one, which I know best, is not going well. I just try to create new stuff every day, to create new partnerships and new ideas.

Q: What's next for you?

Improve always more and more modelling techniques and especially 3D animation. I'd like to, when possible, set up a studio of my own. (Do not tell my boss! ha ha!)

