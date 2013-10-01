3D artist of the day: Davide Franceschini

Every day on Creative Bloq we'll be profiling a 3D artist and their work. Today we chat to Davide Franceschini. He's an Italian graphic designer specialising in 3D art, currently working for a society called Vi.So. Virtual Solution in Milan, where he holds the role of graphic area manager.
Q: How did you break into the industry?
I started eight years ago while attending the European Institute of Design. My 3ds Max professor helped me break into industry.
Q: What first inspired you to become a 3D artist?
I've always been fascinated by drawing and graphics. When I started studying industrial design my love has grown primarily during my study I've discovered some 3D modelling software, which helped me realise all my ideas.
Q: Where do you draw inspiration from?
From everything that surround me - people in my life and everyday objects.
Q: What's your favourite animation?
For sure Pixar's Monsters Inc. When I first saw it I've been impressed from the technical quality of Sulley's fur. At that time a similar form was unimagined, the story was very nice too and Boo was my favourite character.
Q: What's your favourite film?
There are many movies I could mention, a very beautiful I've seen several times is Mathieu Kassovitz's La Haine (1995).
Q: What advice do you have for aspiring 3D artists looking to break into the industry?
This is a good question! I can say just what I'm doing but I can't assure you that is the right way! Today, the graphics market, especially the Italian one, which I know best, is not going well. I just try to create new stuff every day, to create new partnerships and new ideas.
Q: What's next for you?
Improve always more and more modelling techniques and especially 3D animation. I'd like to, when possible, set up a studio of my own. (Do not tell my boss! ha ha!)
- For more images and to contact Davide, visit his site
