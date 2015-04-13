Design 3D iPhone apps without writing any code

PencilCase makes app creation easy for non-coders

PencilCase is a new app maker and publishing platform that allows you to transform your designs into native apps for the iPhone and iPad without having to write a single line of code.

The app works by importing creative assets into the 'PencilCase Studio' and then adding the functionality you would expect to see in an app, including complex interactions, transitions and animations, using the built-in tools.

Once you've perfected your app, you can instantly publish your app to the 'PencilCase Player' or export it as an Xcode project and submit directly to Apple's App Store.

One feature that sounds particularly appealing is the ability to incorporate 3D. Adding 3D models is as easy as adding an image – simply import a .dae file and add interactivity instantly.

It's not cheap at $299.99 for a yearly subscription, but there is a 14-day free trial so you can see if it's right for you. Learn more about PencilCase on the website, pencilcase.io.

