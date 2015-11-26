Design Annual 2016 is this year's must-buy book

This amazing annual goes on sale today!

As the end of 2015 draws near, it's natural to want to look back at some of the most inspiring and imaginative design work of the year. That's why Creative Bloq has teamed up with the makers of Computer Arts, net and 3D World magazines to create The Design Annual.

This inspiring collection of incredible creative work is filled to the brim with world-class design projects, spanning the full spectrum of creative disciplines.

These include the Computer Arts staples of graphic design, branding, illustration and motion graphics; stunning 3D artwork, character design and concept art courtesy of 3D World; and the eye-catching front end design across web, apps and other digital platforms that graces the pages of net magazine every month.

Highlights include:

Franklin Till presents seven incredible creative projects that encapsulate key trends in design.

31 pages of the very best branding, typography, packaging and print design to get your creative juices flowing.

26 pages of beautiful illustrative work across a broad range of styles, applied to packaging, posters, editorial and more.

23 pages of breathtakingly detailed, technically accomplished 3D artwork for characters, concept art and vehicle design.

14 pages of mind-blowing idents, animations, short films, adverts and branded motion graphics.

17 pages showcasing the very best in digital design and development across mobile, web and beyond.

The Design Annual 2016 is the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who's creative in your life, or alternatively, why not just treat yourself to this beautiful book?