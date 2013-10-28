Enchanting 3D spot explores life under the sea

Having created an underwater world for Swiss client Bank Coop two years back, German motion studio Sehsucht was called on again this year.

"Instead of just placing statements on a beautiful background, the client asked for two little stories of sea animals," recalls partner and director Ole Peters. Bank Coop’s origami-style campaign visuals are well-established in Switzerland, and this project was no exception.

Sehsucht based the sea creatures on real origami techniques: "We sketched, cut out, folded and tried them before shifting them into the digital world," continues Peters.

We sketched, cut out, folded and tried them before shifting them into the digital world

Concept art for the environments was developed into detailed Photoshop layouts, then most of the final piece was created in Softimage. Intensive study of real sea creatures helped the team develop convincing movement, with a complex rigging process required for each character.

Liked this? Read these!