Get photoreal CG results with the new 3D World

Achieving photoreal results in CG just got easier with the release of V-Ray 3.0 and ZBrush 4R7, and in issue 195 of 3D World artist Nick Gaul shares his process for using this software with amazing results.

Nick's in-depth tutorial shows how to model, light, texture and render a photoreal portrait, with Game of Thrones as his inspiration. Discover how to perfect hair and skin in your renders, and get closer to Nick's results with downloadable files, including his shader files, lighting setup and more. Plus...

Get started in Unreal Engine 4 this issue; every reader can access two free video courses from Digital-Tutors.

Also this issue, 3D World looks at photoreal results for motorbike modelling with big CAD data and rendering a lifelike interior for an arch-viz project.

The team catch-up with Image Engine, the VFX studio behind Chappie, to discover how its robots were brought to life.

If you want to break into the CG industry, then this is also the issue for you! This bumper issue features leading art directors from Framestore, Milk, The Mill and more discussing what they want from a new starter. Plus we select the best colleges and courses to start you on the right path to your chosen career.

Alongside that, issue 195 of 3D World comes with all the latest CG art software reviews and industry news. You'll also get two complete video courses from Digital Tutors on Unreal Engine 4 – absolutely free.

Free stuff

And that's not all! Every reader of issue 195 of 3D World can get a free 228-page book worth £14.99. Learn 3ds Max with this exclusive training book, 3ds Max Essentials, which includes video and resource files to accompany every tutorial.

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peak at just some of the pages in this top-class magazine, available to buy today...