Get limited-time free content for Unreal Engine

The transition from the UE Marketplace to the Fab Store doesn't mean the end of Epic Games' Sponsored Content Program. The traditional of biweekly drops of limited-time free content continue on the new one-stop marketplace.
Each bundle of free content will be featured for two weeks. The current packages include free modular architecture and a Blueprint-powered system for handling falling damage for Unreal Engine. It's available until 31 December.
The current Fab Store limited-time free content includes an 'old office' environment pack created by Aleksandr Zhdanov. This features over 160 realistic models for an old-fashioned office room, with modular furniture, windows, ceilings, walls and decorative elements. A lot of the materials have adjustable parameters, making the pack highly customisable.
There's also SwordsmanCiTy's Modular Japanese Architecture Pack, with flexible assets for the creation of customisable Japanese buildings of varying sizes and configurations.
Finally, the Blueprint-powered Newtonian Falling and Momentum Damage System by Dapper Raptor Development offers two drag-and-drop systems for falling damage that work with any character or controller. The simple Damage System is the easiest but is less flexible, applying damage based on fall height. The Advanced Momentum-Based Damage System calculates damage based on player acceleration and allows things like cushioning falls with water volume.
Find all three packs on the Fab Store.
For more Unreal Engine freebies, check out free Unreal Engine sample game from Project Triton. You can also take Epic Games' Free Unreal Engine 5 course.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.
