Get limited-time free content for Unreal Engine

The Fab Store has resurrected the UE Marketplace's Sponsored Content Program.

An image of limited-time free content for Unreal Engine on the Fab Store
(Image credit: Aleksandr Zhdanov)

The transition from the UE Marketplace to the Fab Store doesn't mean the end of Epic Games' Sponsored Content Program. The traditional of biweekly drops of limited-time free content continue on the new one-stop marketplace.

Each bundle of free content will be featured for two weeks. The current packages include free modular architecture and a Blueprint-powered system for handling falling damage for Unreal Engine. It's available until 31 December.

