3D sci-fi short brings grey goo to life with After Effects

Consumed is a self-initiated personal project from graphic and motion designer Andreas Wannerstedt. Written, designed and animated by Wannerstedt, the 3D short film tells the tale of a not so distant future, where extreme overpopulation has become a global crisis.

The designer was inspired by a hypothetical end-of-the-world scenario called “Grey goo”, a term coined by molecular nanotechnology pioneer Eric Drexler back in 1986. Wannerstedt created the sci-fi short using a combination of 3D software Cinema 4D, V-Ray renderer and compositing program After Effects.

Text effect

The film features a particularly impressive text effect, which the designer managed by creating each letter in C4D, before rendering and then importing and setting up in After Effects. Watch how Wannerstedt created this effect and the short's other brilliant motion graphics in this making of video.

