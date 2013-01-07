Killzone Intercept: a stunning live-action fan film

Director and writer Brian Curtin joined forces with writer and executive producer Taylor Robinson to create this stunning fan-made film based on the PS3 game, Killzone 3.

The plot

Killzone Intercept occurs during the events of Killzone 3 as the ISA evacuate Helghan. A small scout squad is called upon to stall a large group of approaching Helghasts that plan to cut off the ISA convoy from reaching the extraction point. Outnumbered, the squad takes on the task with hopes of getting everyone off the planet alive.

The short has been 2 years in the making, with the team lucky enough to receive feedback and recognition from Guerrilla Games for a fan-made film. It was shot with a Red Epic camera, with the VFX and compositing created in After Effects. Since CS6 allows you to use native R3D. files, Brian did the edit and colour in Premiere.

The team behind the film

The 3D animation and special effects were crafted by Goran Zovkic and Michael Eves, with Daniel Enrique De Leon taking care of the visual art. The Capture Trooper Suit was designed by Anthony Kitchens and the make-up by Kathryn Petras.

If you like the short, you'll be pleased to know that Brian will soon be releasing a behind the scenes featurette on his YouTube channel.

