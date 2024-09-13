Disney artist says ZBrush for iPad opens up a "a new world" for all artists

It’s "a friendlier gateway" to 3D modelling, says to Leticia Gillet.

ZBrush for iPad: a Disney like model of a girl and dogs
ZBrush for iPad has the potential to change how 3D artists work. Historically tied to a desk, 3D modellers would look longingly at their 2D artist counterparts lounging and loafing about sketches on an iPad in Procreate. Well, Maxon has brought desktop power to the iPad, and for many 3D artists things are changing. It was something mentioned in our ZBrush for iPad review, but more 3D artists are discovering the freedom sculpting on iPad affords.

Leticia Gillett is an experienced 3D artist, her CV lists Disney Consumer Products, Blizzard Entertainment where she worked as a 3D character artist on Overwatch, she was a 3D modeller at Dreamworks and joined Netflix Animation as a character development artist. Between shifts making everything you love, Leticia finds time to teach.

