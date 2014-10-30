New CG lighting technology illuminates games potential

If there is no light to illuminate a chair, does the chair cease to exist? Who cares?! Questions like this hold no weight for lighting experts Geomerics, and as their brand new video demo shows, for them there's always light!

This Monday the UK-based company, who has brought light to gaming blockbusters like Battlefield 3, released a video featuring real time footage of their Global Illumination technology, implemented in Unreal Engine 4.

Geomerics and Epic Games created the video to highlight the latest physically-based lighting techniques in games. The video explores how Unreal's dynamic light types interact with Enlighten's global illumination technology to create stunning dynamic lighting for game environments.