3D printed snowglobes make a home for Christmas

This week, creative advertising agency BBH London launched 'Home for Xmas' which aims to raise money for children’s charity Barnardo’s. The charity works with young people and have teamed up with BBH to support the fight against homelessness this Christmas.

Personalised 3D printing

The impressive animation for the site was crafted by The Mill, and visitors will be able to pledge a donation of as much or as little as they can (including a free to enter option) to help Barnardo’s in their fight against homelessness.

In return, BBH will show their appreciation by selecting an entrant each day and making a snow globe - using 3D printing - containing a replica of their home. The site will be live until Friday 21st December, so you have until then to pledge a donation for your chance to receive a personalised 3D printed snowglobe.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any creative charity campaigns? Let us know in the comments box below!