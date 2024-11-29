Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your creative tech, and that can mean finally getting that monitor arm for your drawing tablet. Just like the best office chairs for back pain, the best monitor and drawing tablet arms can help your posture and ease neck and back pain. These tablet accessories are rarely discounted, so these deals, small as they are, are good offers.

While you can get a new drawing tablet for less this Black Friday - read our guide to the best drawing tablets for the latest deals - there's also a sale on drawing tablet stands and arms. Depending on your tablet you may need a specific monitor arm, like the Wacom Adjustable Stand for Cintiq 16 $71.99 $67.99 at Amazon or if you're using an XPPen, Xencelabs or Huion drawing tablet it's likely you can use any VESA mount stand, so long as it's sturdy, like the recommended HUANUO Single Monitor Mount $59.99 $35.99.

