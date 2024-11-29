Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade your creative tech, and that can mean finally getting that monitor arm for your drawing tablet. Just like the best office chairs for back pain, the best monitor and drawing tablet arms can help your posture and ease neck and back pain. These tablet accessories are rarely discounted, so these deals, small as they are, are good offers.
While you can get a new drawing tablet for less this Black Friday - read our guide to the best drawing tablets for the latest deals - there's also a sale on drawing tablet stands and arms. Depending on your tablet you may need a specific monitor arm, like the Wacom Adjustable Stand for Cintiq 16
$71.99 $67.99 at Amazon or if you're using an XPPen, Xencelabs or Huion drawing tablet it's likely you can use any VESA mount stand, so long as it's sturdy, like the recommended HUANUO Single Monitor Mount $59.99 $35.99.
For more creative tech deals, read our round-ups of the best Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and AirTag deals, Black Friday Apple MacBook deals and don't miss out in Adobe Creative Cloud sale (there's up to 70% off).
Best Black Friday drawing tablet and monitor arm deals: US
- Wacom Flex Arm (for Cintiq Pro 22-32):
$379.95$349 at Amazon
- Wacom Adjustable Stand (for Cintiq 16):
$71.99$67.99 at Amazon
- HUANUO Single Monitor Mount (13 to 32 inch):
$59.99$35.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Basics Monitor Arm Mount:
$36.99$25.49 at Amazon
- Parblo PR 100 Tablet Stand (10-16 inches):
$39.99$31.99 at Amazon
- HUION Adjustable Drawing Tablet Stand:
$39.99$29.99 at Amazon
- XPPen Graphics Tablet Stand (for Artist 12-16):
$22.99$18.39 at Amazon
- Darkboard iPad Drawing Stand:
$63.99$51.19 at Astopad
- Compact Easel Stand for iPad:
$34.99$27.99 at Astropad
Best Black Friday drawing tablet and monitor arm deals: UK
- Wacom Ergo Stand (Cintiq Pro 32):
£499.99£373.04 at Amazon
- Wacom Movink 13 Foldable Stand:
£79.99£64.99 at Wacom
- Wacom Adjustable Stand (for Cintiq 16):
£79.99$64.99 at Amazon
- HUANUO Single Monitor Mount (13 to 32 inch):
$49.99£33.99 at Amazon
- Parblo PR 100 Tablet Stand (10-16 inches):
£49.99£39.99 at Amazon
- HUION Adjustable Drawing Tablet Stand (for Kamvas/Pro 12,13): £
32.99£26.39 at Amazon
- HUION Adjustable Drawing Tablet Stand (for Kamvas/Pro 20-24):
£44.99£31.49 at Amazon
- XPPen Graphics Tablet Stand (for Artist 12-16):
$22.99$18.29 at AliExpress
This arm has been designed to work with Wacom's pro range of pen displays, the Cintiq Pro models 22-32, and features a sturdy desk clamp, solid build and S-point swivel for total movement.
The Wacom Cintiq 16 is one of the best tablets for beginners and hobbyists, and is No.1 in our guide to the best drawing tablets. The Cintiq 16 is reduced in price for Black Friday, so why not use the saving to but this excellent stand.
Digital artists on Reddit have recommended the HUANUO brand as an alternative to more expensive monitor arms, and this get universally good reviews. Particularly good if you're using an XPPen drawing display, like the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) 4K reduced for Black Friday.
I own this and use it with my iPad Pro. If you like to sketch on sofa or need sturdy easel-like setup for up for your iPad this stand is ideal. The iPad sits in the middle and the stand offers a large bezel to rest your wrists and hands on when drawing.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1