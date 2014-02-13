A sensual beauty and ferocious beast brought to life

Click image to enlarge

Videogame concept artist and sculptor Kim Hoyong likes to play with his subjects, digging his hands into the sculpt and "constructing muscles and making 'fleshy' flesh", which he finds "highly addictive".

Inspired by old memories and evocative stimulation, Hoyong enjoys the process of conceptualising a new character or creature. His Mistress sculpt holds our attention with its mix of beauty and the beast, rough and smooth surfaces.

"I have little patience, so I find it difficult to sit in front of a monitor for any great length of time," says Hoyong of his work process. "Instead, I keep the concept in my head for as long as possible, until I cannot wait to make it into an actual image. The image is almost finished in my head when I begin work. When the actual work starts, it feels more like dictation."

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 175.

