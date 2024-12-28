This 3D artist’s render, inspired by videogame Dying Light, isn’t just beautiful – it shows a crossbow as it could work in real life

Oleksandr Vasylenko is a 3D artist from Chernivtsi, Ukraine. His piece PK Crossbow is a lavishly detailed render based on a concept by Marek Kaplita. He used Blender and ZBrush for modelling, with Unreal Engine handling the render. Substance 3D Painter also played a key role.

Oleksandr took care to ensure that each component was modelled to function in a realistic way – nothing here is just for show (Image credit: Oleksandr Vasylenko)

Oleksandr says: I was inspired to create this work after playing Dying Light 2: Stay Human and seeing a post by Marek Kaplita on ArtStation, which led me to make my own version of a crossbow. Studying the crossbow and understanding how it works and how to improve its details was the most engaging part.

The main challenge was to maintain the original design while adding something new. After making the model in Blender, I moved on to the equally fascinating process of creating high-poly details and sculpting.

The Dying Light setting implies an apocalypse, so depicting material wear and detail interaction was crucial. Working on this project was incredibly interesting and educational.

