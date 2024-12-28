This 3D artist’s render, inspired by videogame Dying Light, isn’t just beautiful – it shows a crossbow as it could work in real life

3D art of the week: Oleksandr Vasylenko

Oleksandr Vasylenko 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Oleksandr Vasylenko)

Oleksandr Vasylenko is a 3D artist from Chernivtsi, Ukraine. His piece PK Crossbow is a lavishly detailed render based on a concept by Marek Kaplita. He used Blender and ZBrush for modelling, with Unreal Engine handling the render. Substance 3D Painter also played a key role.

If you're inspired by Oleksandr’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

