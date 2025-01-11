Doom swaps blood for fine wine in this jokey remake

News
By
published

Doom: The Gallery Experience targets art history.

DOOM: The Gallery Experience
(Image credit: Bethesda / Filippo Meozzi / Liam Stone)

Doom has been everywhere and appeared on everything including Apple Watch and Doom has been remade by AI, but Doom Guy has never sipped wine and shot hot takes, preferring scenes dripping with blood rather than creativity, until now.

The Doom: The Gallery Experience remake is a fun reskin of the classic game that replaces guns with art galleries. You wander the rooms picking up wine glasses and cheese nibbles and cash to spend as you exit via the shop (well, of course).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

Related articles