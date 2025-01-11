Doom swaps blood for fine wine in this jokey remake

Doom has been everywhere and appeared on everything including Apple Watch and Doom has been remade by AI, but Doom Guy has never sipped wine and shot hot takes, preferring scenes dripping with blood rather than creativity, until now.

The Doom: The Gallery Experience remake is a fun reskin of the classic game that replaces guns with art galleries. You wander the rooms picking up wine glasses and cheese nibbles and cash to spend as you exit via the shop (well, of course).

The developer explains the idea: "In this experience, you will be able to walk around and appreciate some fine art while sipping some wine and enjoying the complimentary hors d’oeuvres, in the beautifully renovated and re-imagined E1M1 of id Software's DOOM (1993)."

Aside from the fun of it all, there's actually a subtle art education reason to 'play' Doom: The Gallery Experience, as walking up to each painting and interacting with links to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's website, where details of each work of art are shared.

Rather than use the original Doom engine as other mods have done, developers Filippo Meozzi and Liam Stone used game creator platform Construct 3 and spent hours studying the original game to recreate its feel.

Filippo revealed a little background to why the mod was made, in an interview by VG247: "I work in the art industry as an artist’s assistant; I produce sculptures and other things like that. So, I'm fairly familiar with the process of gallery openings and sort of just the nightmare that is going to galleries and experiencing these high-brow, drinking wine, [saying] pompous phrases to each other [kinds of people]."

(Image credit: Bethesda / Filippo Meozzi / Liam Stone)

Visit the Doom: The Gallery Experience website and download it for free. Inspired? Then read our guides to game creator platforms Gamer Maker and Godot Engine, and make your own game.