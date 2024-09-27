"If you don't like it, don't buy it", former Sony Interactive boss says of Ghost of Yōtei character design 'controversy'

Finally a voice of reason.

Key art from Ghost of Yōtei
(Image credit: Sony)

The character design for Sony's Ghost of Yōtei is officially 'controversial', apparently. Why? Simply because the upcoming follow-up to the hit PS4 game Ghost of Tsushima features a female samurai, and it seems that in 2024 some people are deeply offended by a developer choosing to make a woman the lead character of a game.

Such has been the response that now even the former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, Shawn Layden, has weighed in. And he's made an eminently sensible suggestion: "If you don't like it, don't buy it."

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

