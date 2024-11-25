The character designs in this iconic RPG took less than a day to make!

News
By
published

(And by a 2D artist who had no experience in 3D).

An image from Planescape: Torment
(Image credit: Black Isle Studios)

Fans of retro games will surely remember Planescape: Torment. Set in the multiverse of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting, it was developed by Black Isle Studios and published by Interplay Entertainment in 1999.

It became one of the most influential RPGs of all time. But it turns out that most of the companions in the classic game were made in "a day or less" by a developer with no 3D modeling experience. That's the revelation made by Planescape: Torment lead artist Tim Donley (see our pick of the best web browser 3D modelling apps to develop your own skills).

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

