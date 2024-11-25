The character designs in this iconic RPG took less than a day to make!

Fans of retro games will surely remember Planescape: Torment. Set in the multiverse of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting, it was developed by Black Isle Studios and published by Interplay Entertainment in 1999.
It became one of the most influential RPGs of all time. But it turns out that most of the companions in the classic game were made in "a day or less" by a developer with no 3D modeling experience. That's the revelation made by Planescape: Torment lead artist Tim Donley (see our pick of the best web browser 3D modelling apps to develop your own skills).
Donley told PC Gamer about how he built an unconventional team after developer Black Isle borrowed BioWare's Infinity Engine. He took a bet on the 2D artit Eric Campanella, who designed and animated all of Planescape's party companions.
"I was like, 'Have you ever made a 3D model before?' He's like, 'No, but I'd like to try'. And we just said, 'knock yourself out'," Donley said. He added that each character was made "in a day or less" apart from The Nameless One.
"It was like fucking Da Vinci. The guy turned out to be one of the best 3D modelers I've ever seen," Donley added. "Back then characters were like less than 1,000, 500 polygons, but he just understood anatomy so well."
Planescape: Torment's graphics may look rather dated today, but the style is immediately recognisable and influenced many RPGs that came after it Campanella himself went on to work on titles such as Icewind Dale, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II, Call of Duty 2: Big Red One, Call of Duty 3.
If you're looking to indulge in some retro gaming fun, see our pick of the best retro games consoles, or see the best current prices below.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.