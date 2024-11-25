The character designs in this iconic RPG took less than a day to make!

Fans of retro games will surely remember Planescape: Torment. Set in the multiverse of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting, it was developed by Black Isle Studios and published by Interplay Entertainment in 1999.

It became one of the most influential RPGs of all time. But it turns out that most of the companions in the classic game were made in "a day or less" by a developer with no 3D modeling experience. That's the revelation made by Planescape: Torment lead artist Tim Donley (see our pick of the best web browser 3D modelling apps to develop your own skills).

(Image credit: Black Isle Studios)

Donley told PC Gamer about how he built an unconventional team after developer Black Isle borrowed BioWare's Infinity Engine. He took a bet on the 2D artit Eric Campanella, who designed and animated all of Planescape's party companions.

"I was like, 'Have you ever made a 3D model before?' He's like, 'No, but I'd like to try'. And we just said, 'knock yourself out'," Donley said. He added that each character was made "in a day or less" apart from The Nameless One.

"It was like fucking Da Vinci. The guy turned out to be one of the best 3D modelers I've ever seen," Donley added. "Back then characters were like less than 1,000, 500 polygons, but he just understood anatomy so well."

Planescape: Torment's graphics may look rather dated today, but the style is immediately recognisable and influenced many RPGs that came after it Campanella himself went on to work on titles such as Icewind Dale, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II, Call of Duty 2: Big Red One, Call of Duty 3.

