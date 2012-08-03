WATCH THIS! Games fever by Bird Box Studio and Move Make Shake

Olympic fever is sweeping the nation and, in fact, the world as we get deep into the London 2012 games. There's been plenty of creative divulgence surrounding the games including the logo, posters, prints, advertisments and plenty of short films. This animation from London based animation house Bird Box Studio and Move Make Shake is a cute salute to the hype surrounding the games featuring a host of adorbale 3D creatures.

Bird Box Studio prides itself on creating works with perfect timing, animation and concept. It also strives to create original and exciting films that are talked about, remembered and enjoyed by everyone. That sounds like a pretty good motto to us!

Can't get enough of the Olympics?