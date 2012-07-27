30 Olympic posts every designer should read!

When the Olympic Games first started in 1896, a mere 14 nations competed. See how far the Games have come in its history, with this stunning, easy-to-read infographic created by Uno.

Art director of presitgious design agency Pentagram, Angus Hyland discusses the anodyne, design-by-committee aesthetic of the Olympic mascots, Wenlock and Mandeville. Do you agree with his views?

The Huffington Post celebrate Olympic architecture throughout the years, with a look at the top five Olympic buildings. They also see how London's Olympic stadium compares to the efforts from the previous 29 games.

It's been bashed and beaten by designers from around the globe; turned into cubist sexual cartoon imagery and mocked by many; but graphic designer Joe Stone believes it's a triumph of design. Read his provocative article to find out why...

V. Animated BBC Olympics titles

These animation titles were created by design agency RKCR/Y&R, with production handled by Passion Pictures and Red Bee Media. The titles will be shown for all Olympic events as well as marketing purposes. What do you make of it?