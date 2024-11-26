Accessible web-based 3D modelling platform, Womp, has announced its expansion with an exciting new 3D printing service. This will allow creatives to convert their 3D design concepts into professional-quality 3D printed models, delivered right to their front door. This paid service isn't the first of its kind, but I love that Womp is providing access to new channels for artists to explore, especially those who don't already own one of the best 3D printers.

I used Womp for the very first time a few months ago and was amazed by its capabilities as a fairly basic web browser 3D modelling app. I love the cutesy branding and easy navigation of the site (I've always felt a bit intimidated by software like Blender), and was able to teach myself how to 3D model in a week using its super beginner-friendly tools and tutorials, eventually 3D printing the models myself, which came out wonderful.

Womp has said it uses laser SLA (Stereolithography) technology for its new 3D printing service and will be sticking to only industrial-grade White Prototyping Plastic (WPP) resin materials for now, with more options coming soon. This sounds like an excellent starting point, although it means that customers will have to colour and paint the models themselves – which is all part of the fun!

(Image credit: Womp)

In general, I think Womp's new 3D printing service is awesome and makes 3D printing accessible to a lot more creatives. Although, I am questioning some of these "affordable" prices it's promising. I attempted to get a quote on one of my camera models that I made on Womp a while back (which I've successfully 3D printed at home for no more than £2 worth of filament), to which Womp has quoted me a whopping $181 to print at a height of about 3 inches.

The Print mode when designing in Womp lets you use a banana for scale, and you can prep your print for different sizes, but after playing around with this, it still resulted in a hefty quote price for me as a non-Pro user. If I were to join Womp Pro and hollow out the model for printing, the price would reduce from $181 to $33, which still seems far too expensive for a small 3-inch model. So that's a no from me.

Womp is free to use, but you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Womp Pro (which costs $12.99 per month, or $9.99 per month on an annual plan) to benefit from advanced features and exclusive printing discounts.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Womp) (Image credit: Future / Womp) (Image credit: Future / Womp)

On the plus side, I totally understand Womp's choice in using smoother resin materials over the more commonly used PLA plastic, given that rugged layer lines and general imperfections can be rife with FDM printing and very unpredictable. Resin printing usually offers unmatched detail and smoother finishes in comparison, and I'm very eager to try a resin printer out for myself soon to see the difference.

One thing to be cautious of if you're planning to try out Womp's 3D printing service is that you'll need to account for drainage holes in your model design. This is super important with SLA printing, as any trapped liquid must be able to drain out or else it will not cure properly and remain as liquid, causing pressure to form and damaging the printed model. Womp says that if you forget or choose not to add drain holes in your model, the 3D printing technicians may place one themselves.

(Image credit: Womp)

If Womp isn't really for you, I would also recommend trying out the free Epic Games' Reality Scan app if you're looking for another fun and easy way to create 3D models. It works by scanning a real-world object using your smartphone camera, and then generates a detailed model mesh for use in projects or 3D printing.