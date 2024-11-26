Womp's cool new feature will 3D print your creations – and get them delivered to your door

A fantastic new service for 3D artists and creatives.

Womp announces 3D print service
(Image credit: Womp)

Accessible web-based 3D modelling platform, Womp, has announced its expansion with an exciting new 3D printing service. This will allow creatives to convert their 3D design concepts into professional-quality 3D printed models, delivered right to their front door. This paid service isn't the first of its kind, but I love that Womp is providing access to new channels for artists to explore, especially those who don't already own one of the best 3D printers.

I used Womp for the very first time a few months ago and was amazed by its capabilities as a fairly basic web browser 3D modelling app. I love the cutesy branding and easy navigation of the site (I've always felt a bit intimidated by software like Blender), and was able to teach myself how to 3D model in a week using its super beginner-friendly tools and tutorials, eventually 3D printing the models myself, which came out wonderful.

Womp announces 3D print service
(Image credit: Future / Womp)

