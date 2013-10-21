You'd be nuts to miss this animated trailer!

The Nut Job tells the tale of scheming squirrel Surly and his rat friend Buddy, who plan to rob a nut store and unwittingly end up embroiled in a hilarious and complicated adventure.

The movie was directed by CG animator Peter Lepeniotis, who also worked on Toy Story 2, and produced by Korea's Redrover Ltd and Toronto-based animation studio Toonbox Entertainment. It also features the voices of Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson and Katherine Heigl.

We can't wait to see this animation in full. If the high production quality and laughs-a-plenty continue throughout the entire film, the Nut Job is set to be a thoroughly entertaining and enjoyable watch. The movie isn't released until January 2014, but, in the meantime, check out this brilliant teaser...

Have you seen any inspiring animations recently? Let us know in the comments...