40% off Adobe Creative Cloud for Behance members

Behance, the 'showcase and discover' creative network for designers has teamed up with Adobe to offer an exclusive discount on its Creative Cloud membership.

Until June 30, US and UK Behance members only can save a whopping 40 per cent on first year subscription, meaning access to all the Creative Suite applications will cost $29.99/£27.34 per month.

There's been much debate surrounding Adobe's Creative Cloud subscription-based software and its costs since it was released. Love it or hate it, it's now the only way to get the latest versions of your favourite apps like Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC, so such a significant discount may just be worth taking advantage of.

Behance members can take advantage of this special offer until June 30, here.

