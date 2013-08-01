Adobe launches Photoshop for teams

In case you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you'll know that Adobe has released new 'CC' versions of all its tools exclusively via its Creative Cloud subscription service. As part of this service, Adobe introduced 'Creative Cloud for teams', which aims to radically simplify license management and deployment through an intuitive, easy-to-use web portal. That plan, however, only applies to the full, 'all-in' Creative Cloud package - which wasn't so helpful for any group that just wanted to use one tool, such as Photoshop.

To iron out that kink, Adobe has now launched a single app option for Creative Cloud for Teams. This enables creative teams to purchase membership for one of Adobe’s just-launched CC family of desktop applications, including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Dreamweaver CC, Premiere Pro CC and more.

Teams can now sign up for single Adobe apps via Creative Cloud for Teams

Single app membership will cost $19.99/£14.29 per user per month for existing customers with CS3 and up, while new users will pay $29.99/£22.23 per user per month. Customers can pre-order beginning today, with product availability expected August 15.

Both the complete and single app plans are available via reseller partners worldwide, as well as directly from adobe.com. You'll find more information on Creative Cloud for Teams here.

Are you using Creative Cloud for Teams? What do you think of the service? Let us know in the comments!