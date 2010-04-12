Control your tunes visually

Using an external video camera and different coloured objects, you can make Flash track the objects' X and Y positions.

These values can be put to whatever use you like, from navigation of your site to games and video control. In this example we'll be controlling the volume and pan of an imported song.

In this tutorial, I'll show you how to import a song and display the attached camera. I'll then show you how to track specific colours from the camera, which will then control the sound. This is done by clicking on each object to select which is the volume and which is the pan controller. Before you begin and once you've copied the disc files to your computer, you'll need to source your own audio mp3 file, name it song.mp3 and place it in the 'audio' folder.

Click here to download the support files (17KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free