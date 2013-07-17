Adobe needs your help in creating a successor to Fireworks

One of 2013's biggest design controversies so far has been Adobe's announcement back in May that it would no longer be developing its popular screen design tool Fireworks.

Now senior product manager Alexander Morris has exclusively revealed to Creative Bloq that the company is looking into "potential replacements" for the software. And it's asking for the design community's help in deciding the direction it should go in.

"Fireworks is a great and popular tool, and the foundations and principles inside it are still pretty unique" Morris explains. "That's why we're looking at ways we can use those to build something that answers the needs of modern UI designers".

Early days

Morris stresses that the project is still at the "exploratory stage - hence the opportunity to engage the community on what they'd like that to be". To that end, it's launched a survey to gauge what designers would potentially be looking for in a new tool.

We think it's fantastic that Adobe is trying to get designers involved at this early stage, and we'd urge everybody to take part in the survey, which has just 12 questions and should only take a matter of minutes. And as soon as we get more details from Adobe on this project, we'll bring them to you - so keep an eye on Creative Bloq for further developments!

Will you miss Fireworks? What should Adobe replace it with? Let us know your views in the comments below!