To-do app commercial is dead funny

We all need a little help when it comes to productivity. Often distracted by social networks and the like, an array of apps and infographics have been created to help combat our procrastination. On such app is Do - an app that's as easy to use as your favourite social network.

It can be used for any type of project - big or small, at home or work, as it keeps you and the people you are working with in sync, organised and productive. You can share tasks, projects and notes with anyone; receive real-time alerts to help you stay on track and automatically synchronize the web app with your iPhone.

This latest TV spot for the app is a brilliant take on what it means to get things done. Featuring an adorable elderly gentleman on his death bed who wants one last hurrah, it's a clever take on the subject of productivity that sells the features of the app in a lighthearted way.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen an imaginative app commercial? Let us know in the comments box below!