CA Collection gears up for volume two

You have until Monday 5th November to subscribe if you want to guarantee all six issues in volume two - and you can save £30 in the process.

For the uninitiated, Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of beautiful, collectable titles for the studio bookshelf - covering graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising in depth each year.

The first volume of CA Collection is complete, and on sale now!

If you're yet to get your hands on a copy (where have you been?), we've put together a handy visual recap of volume one to help make up your mind. We're giving the whole magazine a creative overhaul for the second series - details are strictly under wraps for now, but we'll share a sneak peek soon.

Here's a little reminder of what we're all about...

Great industry access

Selection of spreads from the Process and Studio Project sections

When you subscribe to Computer Arts Collection you’ll build a brilliant reference resource that takes you deep behind-the-scenes at the world’s leading studios. We explore how their projects are run, from brief right through to debrief, to help you tackle your own client projects more smoothly.

Stay ahead of the curve

Selection of spreads from the Trend Report and Industry Focus sections

Computer Arts Collection subscribers build up an informative, valuable snapshot of the whole design industry each year – from the key visual aesthetics that are pushing clients’ buttons, to how to ensure that your studio survives and thrives in the ever-changing market..

Be inspired all year

Selection of spreads from Folio, Interview and Global Design sections

Computer Arts Collection celebrates the tactile appeal of print, with different paper stocks, special folds, textured cover varnish and internal spot-colours. Within its pages you’ll find plenty of inspiring, thought-provoking, carefully-curated work, plus unprecedented access to the designers you know and love.

Start your collection from volume two

We're working hard on volume two part one (Graphic Design) as we speak, with a creative overhaul of the whole series on the cards. It'll be available from December 2012 in the UK, with the others coming out every eight weeks after that throughout 2013.

Get in early if you want to reserve a place on your studio bookshelf for all six of these collectable beauties: you have until Monday 5th November to subscribe, otherwise your sub will start from part two (Typography).

If you're desperate to fill that gap in your existing collection, all six issues in volume one are available to buy online too.