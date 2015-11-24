Topics

3 clever uses of copy in ad campaigns

By () Computer Arts  

Sarah Taylor-Forbes of True Digital highlights three brilliant examples of advertising copywriting.

The evolution of digital marketing has resulted in increasingly advanced campaigns, often using groundbreaking technology or innovative new products. But sometimes, words are enough.

To celebrate the power of the written word, here are three creative copy campaigns that have caught my eye recently.

01. Volkswagen

Volkswagen poster

Click on the image to see a larger version

Click on the image to see a larger version

Click on the image to see a larger version

Volkswagen poster

Click on the image to see a larger version

These billboards make clever use of punctuation to highlight the importance of braking – or breaking – at the right moment.

02. The Alzheimer's Society

Alzheimer's poster campaign

Click on the image to see a larger version

Alzheimer's poster campaign

Click on the image to see a larger version

These moving press ads use copy to highlight the devastating impact of Alzheimer's and the effect it can have on memory.

03. Depaul UK

DePaul poster campaign

Click on the image to see a larger version

DePaul poster campaign

Click on the image to see a larger version

This campaign from homelessness charity Depaul doesn't just make clever use of copy; it innovatively uses physical space to fantastic effect.

There you have it. Sometimes you can get your message across most effectively simply by harnessing the power of the written word.

Words: Sarah Taylor-Forbes

Sarah is the senior copywriter at True Digital, a dedicated team of creative digital experts with an insatiable appetite for ideas and innovation.

Like this? Read these!

See more Computer Arts articles

Related articles