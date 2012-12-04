Google's fun popup book for advertising creatives

Back in September, Google launched the Creative Sandbox - an online hub for the advertising world that showcases "genius" marketing campaigns and explains how they were put together. Now they've launched the Creative Sandbox Guidebook - an interactive pop-up book designed to showcase the innovation of Google’s Creative Sandbox Gallery.

The interactive book is intuitive and easy to use - use your mouse to rotate it, turn the pages and find information on the different campaigns by pulling the red tabs at the bottom.

Pull the red tabs at the bottom of the book to explore the case studies

Boutique agency WeAreHive were brought in by adam&eveDDB to create the book using HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript.

It's a simple idea, beautifully executed. Even if you don't have any interest in marketing or advertising, it's worth a play with!

