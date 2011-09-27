Mathis Rekowski for Coin

Not content with bagging an award at the German Art Directors Club festival earlier this year for his illustrations for DDB's Volkswagen Golf adverts, Berlin's Mathis Rekowski will now have his playfully psychedelic work spread around the high streets of Italy, with his new designs for the department store chain Coin. Rekowski has worked with Milan agency Box Due to create an illustration to promote Coin's autumn event, Urban Shopping Destination, across its 81 branches.

Creative agency Box Due guided Mathis Rekowski with examples of his previous work for his Urban Shopping Destination illustration: "I was basically influenced by my own work," he notes

Although based on Coin's simple, lower-case logo, the colourful result is Rekowski at his most detailed, with a myriad of images and patterns crammed into the letter shapes. To develop the concept, Rekowski simply wrote down a list of things he associated with urban life, drawing his ideas and building up letters from them.

Rekowski hopes that the "richness of detail and the organic feel" will make his Coin illustration stand out

With the illustration being used in the shop windows, direct mail campaigns, shopping bags, adverts, on Coin's website and a video wall (see below) in the flagship Milan store, shoppers will have plenty of opportunity to admire his meticulous work.

www.mathis.tv