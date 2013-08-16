Stunning 3D renders bring Wacom website to life

Sporting a 13.3in screen, sleek design and interactive pen, Wacom's Cintiq 13HD tablet is on the wish list of many a designer. Interactive designer Tobias van Schneider and digital advertising agency Fantasy Interactive (Fi) teamed up with Wacom to create this stylish campaign page promoting the new product.

In order to fully showcase the tablet, van Schneider and Fi opted to fully recreate it in 3D. "It was important for us to show the product in great detail so you can experience the product even before buying it," van Schneider explain on Behance. "That's why we created completely new 3D product renderings from scratch for the Cintiq 13HD."

Featuring a minimal text, the teams let the photorealistic 3D renderings do the talking, creating a campaign page which is not only easy to understand but beautiful and creative.

Have you seen any inspirational advertising campaigns recently? Let us know in the comments!