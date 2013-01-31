Remix our future: Heineken design competition

To celebrate their 140th birthday, Heineken are giving designers the opportunity to 'remix' their bottle design. The winner of the competition will have their design seen around the world as a limited edition bottle, produced by digital designer Joshua Davis.

“Remixing interests me so much because nothing ever really finishes," says Joshua Davis. "There’s always some sort of mutation or hybrid in design. Remix for me means taking things that are established and changing them in a way so that they become something new and unexpected.

“It’s rare to get the freedom to play with the design DNA of a huge global brand and I’m excited to see where people take it.”

Heineken have made hundreds of their past visuals available at interactive design hub YourFutureBottle.com (some of which can seen below). The beer brand has gained a reputation for innovative design throughout its history – winning Silver at the D&AD awards, in 2012, with the world’s first UV light bottle.

“While we’re constantly looking ahead, we never forget our DNA," says Mark van Iterson, Heineken’s global head of design, "seeking inventive ways to draw on our evolution to create something new for the future.

"This ethos has helped to make Heineken so iconic over the course of its 140 years and we think REMIX is a great theme to involve designers all over the world, giving them the freedom to delve into our past and create their own take on our future.”

Designs will be judged on:

How well it remixes Heineken’s past

The creativity of the design

How the design gives a future vision on Heineke

Alongside Davis and van Iterson, judges will be Cool Hunting editor Evan Orensten and PechaKucha’s Mark Dytham.

The top 30 crowd-sourced designs will be exhibited at Milan’s prestigious Design Week, in April 2013. The competition is open to everyone and designers have complete artistic freedom – as long as the design is their own and it uses some element of Heineken design.

The competition is now open. Deadline for entries Friday 1 March 2013.