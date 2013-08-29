Saatchi & Saatchi eye-up new TV campaign

Sao Paulo-based creative agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi is known for its creative approach to advertising. Producing some of the best TV spots to grace our screen, they've brought us delightful character design, animation and more.

This latest campaign is no different. Created for Pan American Association of Eye Banks (APABO) the commercial, entitled 'Olhos Dão Vida', aims to raise awareness of corneal donation to reduce the number of visual impaired corneal problems in Latin America.

Showcasing how a pair of adorable eyes can give life to almost any object, the agency hope that their playful approach will make more people donate their organs in a time of need.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What's been your favourite Saatchi & Saatchi creation? Let us know in the comments box below!