Explosive motion graphics: Part one

Over this tutorial and next month's sequel, I will be looking at how to create an entire motion graphics piece that could well be used as an ident.

This month I will focus on creating an explosive scene with a neon, electro feel in Cinema 4D. I'll be using photographs of people jumping, compositing them in 3D space in a way that makes them look like they have been caught in suspended animation at the point of an explosion.

Next month we will look at how to make After Effects work with Cinema 4D's Camera Data using the RPF export function. A familiarity with Cinema 4D's basic functions - such as the Move, Rotate and Scale tools, and the different editing modes such as Model, Point and Edge - will be useful for this tutorial.

Click here to download the support files (30KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free