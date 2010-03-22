Explosive motion graphics: Part two

Carrying on from last month's tutorial we are now going to run through how to create another element in Cinema 4D and then composite them both in After Effects.

We will also learn how to create a camera inside After Effects that moves in exactly the same way as the one we used in Cinema 4D, using something called 'RPF Camera Data'. This is perfect for compositing loads of 2D elements into a 3D scene inside After Effects.

The examples I have used in this tutorial cover the basics. I hope that after reading the tutorial you will be able to expand on it, as it really does open up a lot of possibilities. At the end of this tutorial, you will have a finished motion graphics piece would be ideal for use as an ident.

Click here to download the support files (10.5MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free