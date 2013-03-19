Discover the world's fastest design agency

You'll receive your creative pitch within 24 hours

Clients can say goodbye to 100-page PowerPoint decks, meetings, weeks of fee negotiation, countless emails and more meetings with the birth of the World's Fastest Agency. A new and Twitter-influenced kind of marketing and communication, the agency promise to produce a creative pitch within 24 hours.

Here's how it works: first, you deposit a $999 fee via PayPal and once received, the project is time stamped and ready to go. You then send a 140 character brief via Twitter Direct Message to @FastestAgency

and within 24 hours, you will receive your 140-character creative pitch from World's Fastest Agency via Twitter Direct Message.

Dubbing itself "the world's first 100 per cent Twitter-based ad agency", WFA was founded by Floyd Hayes. Hayes was the 2008 winner of the Mirren Business Forum pitch battle where world class teams had four hours to be briefed and pitch a winning concept to a panel of industry experts. We can't wait to see where this new venture takes him.

