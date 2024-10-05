New Nvidia ACE plugins for Unreal Engine 5 simplify the creation of AI digital humans

News
By
published

There are new plugins for Autodesk Maya too.

An image of a Nvidia metahuman in Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Nvidia)

At Unreal Fest Seattle 2024, Nvidia announced the release of new plugins designed to allow developers to more easily and efficiently create and deploy of AI-powered MetaHuman characters directly in Unreal Engine 5 for game design on Windows PCs.

The graphics card maker has launched on-device plugins for Nvidia ACE in Unreal Engine 5. There’s also a new Audio2Face-3D Plugin for Autodesk Maya, plus a new Unreal Engine 5 Renderer Microservice with Pixel Streaming.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles