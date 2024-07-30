Nvidia Edify gives Getty's AI image generator a speed boost

News
By
published

The "commercially safe" tool is now twice as fast.

The stock photography giant Getty Images has announced the launch of an update to its AI image generator. The latest version speeds up generation speeds to around 6 seconds for 4 images, doubling the performance of the previous model.

Getty first unveiled its on-site AI image generators Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock last year. Billed as the first commercially safe generative AI tools for images, they're trained solely on Getty Images’ own creative library and provide indemnification for commercial use.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles