Nvidia Edify gives Getty's AI image generator a speed boost

The stock photography giant Getty Images has announced the launch of an update to its AI image generator. The latest version speeds up generation speeds to around 6 seconds for 4 images, doubling the performance of the previous model.

Getty first unveiled its on-site AI image generators Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock last year. Billed as the first commercially safe generative AI tools for images, they're trained solely on Getty Images’ own creative library and provide indemnification for commercial use.

The updated model is built on Nvidia Edify architecture, part of Nvidia Picasso, a foundry for building and deploying generative AI models for visual design. As well as the increase in output speed, Getty says the new model delivers better alignment with user prompts and the ability to use longer prompts of up to 250 words.

Getty says the expanded support and adherence for more detailed prompts means that images more closely match the descriptions provided in text prompts. Meanwhile, advanced camera controls give greater control over output using shot type and depth of field and enhanced 4K upscaling provides better detail and fidelity in generated images.

As part of the update, the company is also rolling out AI modification capabilities, enabling customers to modify both generated AI images and existing pre-shot creative images. These new features include the ability to extend images beyond their original edges and remove or replace aspects of an image. The AI modification features are already available on iStock and will soon be available on Getty Images.

The company also recently released fine-tuning capabilities, empowering enterprise customers to tailor Getty Images’ creative generative AI models using the visual style of their brands.

“We continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with responsible AI-generated imagery,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer of Getty Images. “This updated model, and the new capabilities we are launching, will provide more opportunities for our customers to leverage AI, including alongside our amazing pre-shot content, to bring their visions to life more efficiently than before, and in manner that is commercially safe with the legal protections they’ve come to expect from Getty Images.”

Users can access Generative AI by Getty Images via the Getty Images website, but pricing is separate from standard subscriptions and based on prompt volume. For more on how to use text-based image generators, see our roundup of AI art tutorials.