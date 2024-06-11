Wacom's found a use for blockchain - and it will protect your art from AI

Wacom Yuify enables artists to claim authorship.

Wacom Yuify AI authenticator; images of an art app
I caught up with Wacom CEO Nobutaka Ide at this year's VFX Festival. (Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom has found a way to wrangle one controversial tech, blockchain, to dampen the impact of another, generative AI. Wacom Yuify is a service, in beta for Adobe, that enables digital artists and photographers to permanently record ownership of their work on the blockchain, to then control the legal use of those images through licensing.

Wacom Yuify is already available as a plugin for Photoshop (ironic given Adobe's stance on content use), and a beta version will be released for Clip Paint Studio at the end of June, and the excellent Rebelle shortly. (Read our Rebelle 7 review for more on this app - it's recommended.)

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

